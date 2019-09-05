Deadly crash shuts down stretch of I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A stretch of I-75 is shut down in Lexington because of a deadly crash.
Police have shut down exit 110 from Winchester Road onto I-75 northbound. That also includes the ramp to I-64.
Officers say three cars were involved in the crash a little after 10 p.m.
Two coroner vehicles were on scene.
Officials have not said how many victims are involved or how the crash happened.
The Winchester Police Department was also at the scene of the crash. The department confirms they were involved in the incident but declined to say why or how.
WKYT has confirmed no cruisers were involved in the crash.
The northbound lanes of I-75 will be shut down through the morning rush hour.
A detour is set up. Drivers will be able to get off I-75 and onto Winchester Road. From there, they will be directed to New Circle Road and onto Broadway. Drivers will then be able to get back onto I-75 northbound at the 113 exit.
