Dixie Highway Project will include 6 RAPID bus stations in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The $35 million New Dixie Highway project will soon reach into downtown Louisville with six new RAPID bus stations.
This will be the first bus rapid transit line in the region.
Technology helps the buses sync up with stop lights to reduce travel time.
Work on the new TARC stops is already underway, but the shelters themselves won’t go up until later this month.
The RAPID will run from the Gene Snyder Freeway, all the way up Dixie Highway to Broadway, and then into downtown.
There will be eight priority buses and a total of 37 stops, with six in downtown Louisville at the following locations:
+ Ninth and Muhammad Ali – NB
+ Ninth and Muhammad Ali – SB
+ Market and Ninth – NB
+ Market at Sixth – EB
+ Market at Second – EB
+ Jefferson at Sixth – WB
