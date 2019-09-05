Exclusive: Father of armored truck driver shocked at news that his son took a plea deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The armored truck driver who was accused to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the truck he was working out of has taken a plea deal.
Mark Espinosa entered his plea Tuesday, only a day before his jury trial was set to begin.
His plea was part of a deal in which federal prosecutors agreed to recommend he be sentenced to 21 years in prison.
He’s set to be sentenced Dec. 11.
The news came as a shock to Espinosa’s father who spoke exclusively to WAVE3 News reporter Maira Ansari. He didn’t know his son took the deal until WAVE 3 News told him.
It's been a long and painful nine months for Espinosa's father.
On December 5, 2018 Espinosa was working as a driver for GardaWorld. He and another employee were doing a pickup from Jefferson mall.
Authorities say the other employee went inside and when they returned, Espinosa was gone and so was more than $900,000.
Weeks later, Espinosa was arrested in Connecticut after trying to get a driver’s license with a fake name.
In a plea deal he agreed to on Tuesday, federal prosecutors recommend he be sentenced to 21 years in prison.
“Oh my God are you a serious,” Espinosa’s father said. “What kind of plea deal is that. I mean I knew he was going to go to jail but, damn 21 years on a plea deal?”
According to court documents the maximum he could have gotten was 60 years.
“Oh my God now I know why he took the 21,”Espinosa’s father said.
Part of the plea also includes that Espinosa must pay back Garda more than $892,000 in restitution and also give up the Chevy Malibu that he purchased with the stolen money and the funds in a bank account under his fake name.
Espinosa's father told WAVE 3 News that he's gotten about ten letters from his son while he's been in federal custody but, he's never talked about the case. He says he still doesn't understand why his son did this and he is beyond devastated.
“It’s the first time he ever did break the law, he’s never done anything before,” Espinosa said. “I’m going to go to court that day and beg the judge not to leave him there that long. I’m gonna get on my knees and beg the judge to give him a break.”
Espinosa’s prison sentence will ultimately be decided by a U.S. District Judge on Dec. 11, nearly one year after he vanished with that money from Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.