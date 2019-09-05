FORECAST: Fantastic afternoon underway!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Very nice setup today with blue skies and lower humidity values. Most areas will stay in the 70s for highs with the metro likely to climb briefly into the 80s.
Expect another comfortable night ahead with lows back down into the 50s for most locations.
Friday will start off nice but another cold front approaching will scoop up the humidity back into WAVE Country by the afternoon. This may also be accompanied with some clouds and even and isolated t-storms as we get closer to sunset.
The weekend looks decent for the most part with the exception of a shower risk northeast later on Sunday.
HURRICANE DORIAN 10 AM: Dorian is a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds. It continues to lash the SC and NC coasts with hurricane force wind gusts, heavy rain and tornadoes. The core of Dorian is expected to finally pull away from the east coast on Friday.
