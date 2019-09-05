Former Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet injured while biking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet is recovering from injuries after a taking a spill on her bicycle.
Leet said it happened Tuesday when she hit a pothole on River Road.
Leet posted photos on Facebook that showed her cut and bruised.
She said she has a broken collarbone and will find out Friday if she needs surgery.
UofL ER attending physician Martin Huecker said in the summer months, they see serious bicycling injuries almost every day.
“It’s almost like a pedestrian being struck by a car,” Huecker said, “only with more velocity because the biker is traveling at a speed as well. So you can hurt anything in your whole body.”
Flat and scenic, River Road is a very attractive ride to cyclists.
A popular route is from the Big 4 Bridge to the Lewis and Clark Bridge.
But the narrow road raises the potential for accidents.
Experienced cyclist Nick Cooper, a manager at Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling in St. Matthews, said he refrains from riding on River Road because of close calls.
“(It happens) pretty much every time I ride down there,” Cooper said.
Budget cuts also are on the minds of cyclists concerned about road maintenance.
“When you start to see cracks in pavement or start to see a pot hole form, it’s a pretty short shift to a major safety concern,” said Mike Sewell, of Citizens for a Safer River Road.
