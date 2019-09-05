Hardin County Schools honor alumni at luncheon

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools honored five graduates with Distinguished Alumni awards at a luncheon on Thursday.
Dr. Patricia A. S. Ralston (West Hardin High School, Class of 1975) is Professor and Chair of the Engineering Fundamentals Department at the J. B. Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville.
Dr. Amanda Ramer-Tait (Central Hardin High School, Class of 1996) is an Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science and Technology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Walter Roark (East Hardin High School, Class of 1981) is a MDA TEAMS Quality and Mission Assurance Contract Technical Lead for a.i. solutions, a business that offer products and engineering services to enable space missions based in Lanham, Maryland.
Ronald Samuels (Vine Grove High School, Class of 1959) started as a custodian for an oil and gas information company and worked his way up to the president’s office.
Dr. T. Milton Skeeters, (Vine Grove High School, Class of 1961), retired in 2013 as an active dentist.
