Kentucky crews reposition to aid in post-Dorian power restoration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Hurricane Dorian moves up the East Coast of the U.S., utility crews from LG&E and KU are on the move along with it.
With the original forecast calling for Dorian to hit Florida, approximately 260 LG&E and KU employees deployed to Fort Lauderdale and Miami late last week to help with power restoration.
Because of a shift in the storm track, the LG&E and KU crews have now moved up the coast and are staging to assist utilities in South Carolina, Virginia and North Carolina.
Power restoration efforts will begin once Dorian moves out of the area.
In addition to the LG&E/KU crews, four linemen from Meade County Rural Electric Cooperative left today for North Carolina to help restore power.
