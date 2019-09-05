KICC celebrates one year since reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky International Convention Center is a big deal in Louisville. Since it reopened one year ago, is seen millions of visitors walk through its doors.
On Thursday, Kentucky Venues President & CEO David Beck and KICC General Manager Blake Henry celebrated the successful year with a grand celebration in Ballroom C at the Convention Center.
In addition to Beck and Henry, special speakers included Mayor Greg Fischer and President and CEO of Louisville Tourism, Karen Williams.
