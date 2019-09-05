Local teams continue to deploy to help victims of Hurricane Dorian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews from WAVE Country continue to deploy to help victims of Hurricane Dorian.
Volunteers from the Southern Baptist Convention Kentucky Disaster Relief team will be leaving for Jacksonville, North Carolina early Friday morning. Around 100 volunteers will be assisting with relief efforts. In addition to those 100 volunteers, two chaplain teams who will offer emotional and spiritual care.
Thursday morning, four linemen from Meade County RECC departed for North Carolina to help in storm restoration and recovery.
Other electric cooperatives across Kentucky and Indiana, including LG&E, KU, and Duke left for the Florida and the Carolinas last week.
