At $200M, next airport expansion project aimed at making traffic into, out of SDF ‘seamless’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Airport officials provided an update about the next construction project at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
They said the $200 million dollar plan will upgrade facilities at SDF.
The plan will reconfigure roadways into and out of the airport to streamline travel into and out of the travel hub, with a big focus on parking.
“We have two entrances to our parking garage and our surface lot,” airport spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin said. “Some of that can be confusing, especially if you don’t come here on a regular basis. We just want to make sure that our signage is the best it can be, configuration is the most effective that it can be, just to make the process as seamless and effective as it can be.”
Airport execs hope the upgrades eventually lure more international flights to SDF in the future.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.