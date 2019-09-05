Man, dog shot and killed inside Frankfort parking garage, suspect arrested

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound in a parking garage in Frankfort, WAVE 3 News sister station, WKYT reports.
Police responded to a parking garage on St. Clair Street in downtown Frankfort around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was found on the second floor of the parking garage with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to Frankfort Police Captain Dustin Bowman. A dog was also found dead at the scene.
The Franklin County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback. He died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
Police charged Antonio Bolling, 40, with murder in the case. Bolling is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cruelty to animals.
This is the second deadly shooting in Frankfort in just a matter of days.
Bowman said the two shootings are not related.
