Melinda Loveless, 1 of 4 teens charged with brutal 1992 murder, released from prison

INDIANAPOLIS (News & Tribune) - The last of four women charged with the murder, torture and burning of a New Albany teen more than 27 years ago has been released from prison.
Melinda Loveless, 44, was released from the Indiana Women's Prison in Indianapolis Thursday, after serving 23 years and eight months of a 60-year sentence for the murder of 12-year-old Shanda Sharer in 1992.
Laurie Tackett, 45, was released in January 2018 after serving less than 26 years of the 60-year sentence. Two others, Toni Lawrence and Hope Rippey, both 43, were previously released — Lawrence in 2002 and Rippey in 2006.
Rippey was sentenced to 35 years for the murder; all four also had 20-year sentences for criminal confinement, charged then in Indian as class B felony.
