Missing Mom Facebook page taken down temporarily after troll harassment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The case of a missing local mother has WAVE Country buzzing in recent weeks, but the online behavior of some trolls is hindering the investigation into her disappearance.
WAVE 3 News first reported on the search for 37-year-old Andrea Knabel a few weeks ago after she was last seen leaving a relative’s home in Audubon Park.
The “Finding Andrea” Facebook page shut down abruptly, leading to speculation that she was found. She was not. But investigators told WAVE 3 News they are hopeful after getting new promising leads.
“There’s a lot of harassment, social media harassment and idle threats made,” private investigator Tracy Leonard said.
Leonard said such harassment is the reason the “Finding Andrea” page went down for a few days, but is now back up with rules for followers. An investigator with Confidential Investigative Agency LLC, in Louisville, Leonard is also a friend of Knabel’s. Crews have scoured neighborhoods, and hundreds of fliers have gone out in the search, stirring up massive interest around the Commonwealth. Leonard said speculation trolls may have targeted Knabel’s family because she was last seen leaving a family member’s home.
“A lot of this speculation hinders an investigation when people don’t have facts,” he said.
After the Facebook page went down, people went to the Missing in America page, an organization for which Knabel volunteered. They started asking, “Has she been found? What’s going on?”
Then came a Facebook post from Thomas Smith, a man once married to Missing in America searcher Nancy Ann Schaefer. Smith said Danville police searched his home for Knabel, the maid of honor at his and Schaefer’s wedding.
“Danville police went to that residence and they simply just asked to search his residence,” Leonard said, adding that it was just another tip that didn’t pan out. Now?
“We do have multiple individuals stating that they have seen Andrea,” said Dan Washington, another investigator with Confidential Investigative Agency.
Washington described the leads as good ones from business owners. They came after releasing a flier with a new photo of Knabel right before she disappeared. A man has also been spotted ripping them down. WAVE 3 News asked if Washington believes if she is being held against her will.
“Too early to say,” he said. “We don’t know all the circumstances yet.”
Friends said Knabel had a run of bad luck and was on a downward spiral when she disappeared. LMPD also has an open missing persons investigation on the Louisville mother, but says there’s no change.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.