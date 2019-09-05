Operator error, among other reasons, listed as cause of Christmastime barge crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Coast Guard has finished their investigation into why a towing vessel crashed into the Clark Memorial Bridge on Christmas Day 2018.
The Coast Guard says the vessel, named the Debbie Graham, crashed into the bridge due to high water conditions, a large amount of debris in the waterway, swift out draft current, and operator error.
The crash caused the subsequent breakaway of 15 loaded coal barges. Six barges were successfully recovered and nine barges became pinned against the upper McAlpine Dam. The salvage of the remaining nine barges was safely completed in May of 2019.
The Coast Guard has initiated administrative enforcement action against the vessel operator’s credential; however the Coast Guard is unable to comment any further on specifics until such time as the enforcement case is adjudicated.
