State fairgrounds prepped for lineup of music festivals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In what's being called the "Trifesta," the series of three music festivals set to take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in the coming weekends, preparations are underway.
The festivals are calling for some big names like Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Guns N’ Roses, and the Foo Fighters, all set to take a series of stages at the state fairgrounds. Last year, rain was the story, but this year it’s in a new location, and music lovers are hoping the luck has changed.
This concert venue is surrounded by 360 degrees of traffic including I-65 to east and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport just to the south.
As the stage goes up at Highland Festival Grounds, it's beginning to take shape for Hometown Rising, Bourbon and Beyond, and Louder than Life.
If you're a ticket holder and you're worried about the planes from the airport being "louder than life," the airport has routine maintenance scheduled on the runways that would make for a noisy take off or landing.
"We were very glad to be able to work with them very early on in the process to make those schedule adjustments to schedule it to be closed and not impede that festival experience," said airport spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin.
UPS Airlines says their flights are limited on the weekends anyway - so they're not worried about disrupting festival plans either.
The Hometown Rising Bourbon and Country Festival Kicks off the three weekends of festivals September 14.
