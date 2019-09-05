TDFN Week #3: Male-St. X, New Albany-Jeff highlight schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pair of monster match ups, one on each side of the river, highlight week #3 of Touchdown Friday Night.
Male and St. X are both 2-0. The Bulldogs are ranked #2 in the state in class 6A, and are the defending state champions. The Tigers are ranked #3 in the state in class 6A.
St. X, led by then backup quarterback Doug Bodhaine, won 28-13 at Male in the 2018 regular season. That was Male’s only loss.
“That was honestly the first game I really felt comfortable,” Bodhaine said. “I just went out there and had fun with it, it was a blast.”
Bodhaine missed the playoff game with a knee injury. Male won that one 20-10 at St. X.
“It’s not extra motivation, we’re all really, really excited for this game," Bodhaine said. "We want to get back at them, but I think at the same time we need to stay grounded and stay principled so we make smart plays.”
The Tigers have only given up 14 points all season, seven in each game, but they’ll face a Male offense with plenty of speed and weapons.
“We’re pretty evenly matched. We have a good game with them every single year. It’s a really fun game to play in,” the Tigers quarterback added.
Male linebacker Joe Kuerzi will have to be accounted for. He played linebacker, long snapper, fullback, quarterback and running back in Male’s win over Ballard last week. He scored three touchdowns, including a 77 yard run.
“I’m just going to do whatever coach tells me to do,” Kuerzi said. “If it’s best for the team, I’m going to do it.”
Kuerzi says the Dogs are used to be the hunted.
“At Male you kind of embrace that culture of, we’re going to be the team everyone wants to knock off, so during practice we really use that to motivate us throughout the week," he said.
He’s played the Tigers enough to know what to expect on Friday night.
“You think of a team that’s going to do the little things right. They’re a really fundamental team, really sound team, not going to make a lot of mistakes, so we need to make fewer mistakes,”Kuerzi said.
For years, this game determined home field advantage for the few weeks of the playoffs, but that is not the case in 2019, with the the new KHSAA playoff format.
“The thing that is different is last year was a district game, so you knew that it had implications, and now, with the new system, I’m not sure that I’ve gotten my calculator out and really figured all that out,” St. X head coach Kevin Wallace said. “We just need to go out and play games and keep trying to win.”
That one kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at St. X. Across the river, the 94th meeting between rivals New Albany (1-1) and Jeffersonville (0-2). It will the first as the Red Devils head coach for Isaac Parker.
“This isn’t my first one, because I played here back in ’95 to ’99,” Parker said. “I’m excited to be part of it as a head coach. Any time there’s a rivalry it’s a lot of fun.”
The Dogs and Red Devils kick off at 7 p.m.
Catch all the highlights on Touchdown Friday Night and then a recap of the night on "Game On" on Sunday night after NBC Sunday Night Football and WAVE 3 News @ 11.
