UofL men’s basketball scrimmage tickets go on sale Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for the annual UofL men’s basketball red-white intrasquad scrimmage go on sale Saturday.
The game takes place on October 12. A time will be set around two weeks before, so it won’t conflict with the time of the Cardinals’ football game at Wake Forest that day.
Tickets, priced at $10 each, will go on sale on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. until kickoff of the Cardinals’ football game against Eastern Kentucky at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. In addition to Saturday’s opportunity, the ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Tickets can also be purchased online, after 2 p.m. on Saturday, by clicking here.
Tickets are available for UofL students to the scrimmage at no charge. Students may obtain up to two tickets with a valid student ID in advance of the game at the UofL ticket office.
Season ticket packages for the Cardinals’ 19 home games in the KFC Yum! Center are available online.
