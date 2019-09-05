WaterStep sends aid to Hurricane Dorian survivors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based non-profit WaterStep has sent some of its safe water equipment to the Bahamas to help Hurricane Dorian survivors.
The equipment traveled to the Bahamas with a group from the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.
In the next few days, WaterStep will also be sending a full shipment of equipment and tools that produce safe water and disinfectant to the Bahamas. The shipment will include Disaster Relief Kits, M-100 Chlorine Generators and BleachMakers, which will be set up at a staging area in Abaco so that safe water and disinfectant can be distributed to those areas most in need.
The innovative M-100 Chlorine Generator is a device that produces safe drinking water for thousands of people a day and is small enough to fit in a backpack.
The portable BleachMaker produces medical strength disinfectant used to sanitize clinics, kitchens, shelters. This equipment provides a simple, low-cost way to get large amounts of safe water to the survivors for drinking, showering, cleaning, cooking, washing clothes, and other uses.
WaterStep will use Skype to train members of disaster relief organizations already on the ground in Abaco on how to set up and use the equipment.
To donate to WaterStep’s relief efforts, click here.
