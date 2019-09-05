WKU introduces new program to eliminate disposable plastic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - Western Kentucky University has created a new program aimed at helping the Earth.
Students who participate in Fill it Forward will get a re-usable Cupanion bottle, rather than getting water from disposable bottles.
It’s something the WKU Department of Facilities Management has been looking forward to.
“When they came out with this new design, we loved it, and we knew students would too. We were confident in investing in the program,” said coordinator of resource conservation Elizabeth Gafford.
Students, faculty and staff can pick up their free water bottle at the Department of Facilities Management. After picking it up, they’ll have to download the Fill It Forward app, which tracks how often they’ve refilled that bottle. Each time a bottle is refilled, it puts them in drawings for prizes like free coffee, and merchandise from the WKU store.
“We’ve seen a lot of excitement specifically among our staff where they’ve implemented a personal refill challenge among our three student workers,” assistant coordinator of resource conservation Courtney Martin said.
Since the start of the semester, over 2,400 bottles have been refilled.
Students say they’re on board with the program.
“I think it’s going to be an easy way to encourage students to act," WKU senior Sarah Auvil said. "I feel like a lot of students feel like they can’t do stuff or they don’t have the time. Apps like that make it easy to do something quick that’s going to make a difference.”
“It’s been very, very helpful because I live in the Kentucky Street Apartments and I drink a lot of water," WKU junior Brandon Johnson said. “The issues of society with the overpopulating of the plastic bottles, I find it efficient to fill it up at night and put it in my freezer.”
In the end, students and staff alike are ready to turn the big red campus, into a big green campus.
“I do believe that we only have one world, and we need to keep it clean,” Johnson said.
As of now, Fill it Forward is a yearlong project. Depending on how much it’s used, it will become a full-time initiative.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.