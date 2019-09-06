Anti-Defamation League: Kentucky ranks second for white supremacists targeting college campuses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A record number of fliers, stickers and posters filled with hate are popping up on college campuses across the country, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
The group said the state of Kentucky now ranks second among the states where white supremacists are handing it out the most.
In our area, the ADL has noted white supremacist literature popping up at two different colleges and universities over the last year.
It happened four times at UofL and once at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College during 2018 and 2019.
The ADL said it recorded the most incidents nationwide last spring.
The group said there were 166 times during the school year when organizations it labels as white supremacists distributed literature on campuses. Eighteen of those happened in Kentucky. Only California ranked higher with 34.
UofL Pan-African Studies Director Ricky Jones spoke about hate as part of a Frazier Museum panel this week. He said those types of fliers have shown up before.
“Kentucky is an interesting space,” Jones said. “We have a lot of work to do in Kentucky. It doesn’t mean that it’s an insurmountable hill to climb, but we have a lot of work to do. So, we deal with that stuff on campuses. It’s not consistent, but it pops up here and there.”
UofL spokesman John Karman released the following statement:
“The University of Louisville celebrates inclusiveness and diversity. We won’t be deterred by outside forces that try to divide us.”
The ADL report states extremists target campuses because they provide them with opportunities to recruit new, young followers, which is essential to the growth and sustainability of any movement.
