Behind the Forecast: Do hotter oceans mean stronger hurricanes

As sea surface temperatures rise, due to climate change or otherwise, the ocean provides more fuel for hurricanes meaning we could see stronger storms. 2018 was the hottest year on record for the planet’s oceans. Our oceans absorb 93% of the extra heat that greenhouse gases trap in our atmosphere. A one degree Fahrenheit rise in ocean temperature can increase a hurricane’s wind speed by 15 to 20 miles per hour, according to Florida State University professor James Elsner. With warmer water, storms are also able to strengthen significantly in small amounts of time. The number of tropical storms that rapidly develop into devastating hurricanes has tripled over the past 3 decades, according to a 2018 study. Another study found that storms reach Category 3 strength almost nine hours faster now than they did in the 1980s, according to NASA.