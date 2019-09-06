Blessings in a Backpack sends food home with 5,000 kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Fridays, 5,000 Jefferson County Public School students will go home with a backpack full of food for the weekend.
64,000 kids in Jefferson County benefit from the federal free and reduced meal programs at school but struggle with access to food the 65 hours they’re not at school. This school year, Blessings in a Backpack will prevent childhood hunger on the weekends, by sending local kids home on Fridays with backpacks full of satisfying and nutritional food. Currently, there are Blessings programs in 48 Louisville elementary and middle schools.
On Friday, Sept. 6, Blessings in a Backpack, Freeli Foods, and Chef Brandi Alexander, a Kentucky mom of two and MasterChef finalist, packed 400 backpacks full of food for the kids at Engelhard Elementary School.
Blessings in a Backpack started in Louisville in 2005 at Roosevelt Perry Elementary School. Now, Blessings in a Backpack has more than 1,000 programs in 45 states and Washington, D.C. and is providing hunger-free weekends for more than 87,000 kids across America.
To learn more about Blessings in a Backpack, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.