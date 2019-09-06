Cats Look For Second Straight Win to Start Season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats will look to move to 2-0 on the season as they take on a second school from the Mid-American Conference when Eastern Michigan visits Lexington.
The Cats trailed most of the first half in their opener against Toledo before tying the game at 14 by halftime, and pulling away to a 38-24 win. In that game, quarterback, Terry Wilson completed 19-26 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. UK also revealed their three headed monster at running back. Kavosiey Smoke, AJ Rose, and Chris Rodriguez, along with some help from Wilson combined for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
The Eagles will also be looking to move to 2-0. Like UK, they struggled in the first half of their opener. They trailed Coastal Carolina 13-7 at halftime before using a 16 point third quarter to secure a 30-23 road victory.
These two teams met in Lexington two years ago in their only other meeting.. A tightly contested 24-20 Kentucky win. The UK defense was able to pick off a hail marry attempt to seal the victory. “Nickled and dimed us, and had some aggravating yards. They got really good pressure on the quarterback. We’ve got to do a better job of protecting our quarterback for sure,” said UK head coach, Mark Stoops. UK owns an 11 game win streak over teams from the MAC.
A win would give the Cats their 12th win in 15 games, and extend their non-conference win streak to seven.
