Cats Look For Second Straight Win to Start Season

These two teams met in Lexington two years ago in their only other meeting.. A tightly contested 24-20 Kentucky win. The UK defense was able to pick off a hail marry attempt to seal the victory. “Nickled and dimed us, and had some aggravating yards. They got really good pressure on the quarterback. We’ve got to do a better job of protecting our quarterback for sure,” said UK head coach, Mark Stoops. UK owns an 11 game win streak over teams from the MAC.