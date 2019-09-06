2 caught in antiques ring bust, more arrests coming

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Search warrants led investigators to a bevy of stolen antiques in multiple central Kentucky locations, as two people were arrested.
Investigators working burglaries in Nelson, Washington and Jefferson counties started connecting the cases.
Unique antiques worth thousands of dollars were ripped off from some unique places like a historic plantation in Springfield.
“It’s just not replaceable,” Washington County Sheriff Jerry Pinkston said of the stolen goods.
From silver to antique mirrors, clocks and artwork, sheriffs from Nelson and Washington counties had a roomful of stolen property that they said is impossible to put a price on. They also believe other stolen goods have already been sold as they recovered pawn shop slips.
Investigators from Nelson and Washington counties who went to arrest 38-year-old Bobby Pannell, on a bench warrant from Larue County, said they got a tip about a burglary in Washington County.
Sheriffs there were already on the case and were at the historic Felix Grundy Plantation in Springfield.
“We located a vehicle there with items stolen in the truck,” Pinkston said.
The Washington County sheriff said after the Grundy family passed away, the property, which has a caretaker, was given to the University of Kentucky, along with everything in it.
“Vases and stuff like that that was acquired by the family in the 1790s to the 1800s,” Pinkston said. More than just antiques were found at one of the homes they searched. They recovered car wash tokens and other property from a July break-in at On The Spot Car Wash in Bardstown.
The investigation uncovered fingerprints and led them to a second person, 43-year-old Lisa Melanie Stone. And that’s not all they found.
“About $30,000 worth of stuff stolen from a smoke shop,” Nelson County Sheriff’s Detective Brandon Bryan said. “We’re working with Louisville Metro now trying to identify all that.”
Stone and Pannell, both of Bardstown, are charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000, but police said they believe two to three more arrests will be coming. The smoke shop theft in Louisville took place at 3337 Newburg Road. Detectives are working with LMPD on that case.
The Washington County sheriff said it’s hard to determine the value of everything they’ve recovered. The investigation is ongoing.
