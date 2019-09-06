Emergency personnel train for active shooter scenario in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Metro Sewer District Main Office building in Downtown Louisville is surrounded by buildings occupied by police, the courts, and the jail.
An exercise on Friday provided an opportunity for emergency personnel to train for an active shooter scenario in an urban environment.
These dangerous scenarios aren't limited to any one time or place. Schools, festivals, movie theaters, and shopping center have all been recent targets in major shootings.
This realistic training scenario Friday was a chaotic scene and bystanders and MSD employees took notice.
“That’s our main goal in emergency management is to not only prepare responders, but to also prepare the public, so see something, say something," said Louisville Metro Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman. "If there’s something just out of normal, we encourage everybody to report that.”
