FallTALK! Friday Edition

The video will cover the latest on Dorian (which made landfall this AM in NC) and other developing systems...toward the end.
For WAVE Country, we are tracking another cold front later today. So let’s try this again for a rain chance. It will be a struggle but it is the best shot we have for a couple of days...if not for over a week.
This front will bring back the less-humid air that will leave us this afternoon. This means a pleasant weekend overall for us.
The heat will surge back in from the south Monday and especially through the middle of next week. The heat wave is still showing up...
