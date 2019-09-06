FORECAST: Blue ribbon weekend! Low heat, humidity on tap

HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE: Dorian is a category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds, now well off the coast of North Carolina and Virginia. This storm will not directly impact the United States any longer, but will generate tropical storm force winds along the coasts of Cape Cod and parts of Maine. Those in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in Canada will see more direct impacts next weekend as this storm will maintain hurricane status for a while as it accelerates northeastward.