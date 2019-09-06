FORECAST: Blue ribbon weekend! Low heat, humidity on tap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front passing through will generate a small thundershower chance in WAVE Country this evening, ending just after sunset. By and large most of us will stay dry through this time.
Expect 60s and lower humidity by Saturday morning, blossoming into an incredible day in the upper 70s and lower 80s with crisp, fall-like air and sunshine.
Sunday will be a near repeat of that, with a couple degrees tacked on to the high temperature and a very small pop-up shower chance. Next week brings quite the heat wave by September standards, as we see highs in the 90s Monday through Friday. The hottest day looks to be Tuesday, with highs near 95 degrees then.
Heat index or feels-like temperatures issues aren’t expected as humidity will stay at somewhat reasonable levels next week.
Storm chances will be isolated through Thursday, but a slightly better scattered storm chance arrives for the end of the next workweek. Even with that, we’re hard-pressed to see any widespread soaking rains anytime soon. We could sure use one!
HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE: Dorian is a category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds, now well off the coast of North Carolina and Virginia. This storm will not directly impact the United States any longer, but will generate tropical storm force winds along the coasts of Cape Cod and parts of Maine. Those in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in Canada will see more direct impacts next weekend as this storm will maintain hurricane status for a while as it accelerates northeastward.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.