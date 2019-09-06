FORECAST: Increasing clouds, isolated showers as cold front passes by

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It's a cool and crisp morning with temperatures in the 50s across WAVE Country. We climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with the help of southwesterly winds.
Ahead of a cold front, clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening hours. This front is moisture-starved so only a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon through the evening; most locations will stay dry.
Overnight lows fall into the low to mid-60s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday looks quite pleasant with highs in the low 80s and lower humidity; clouds decrease through the day.
Sunday will be a tad warmer with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine. Summer is not done with us yet; get ready for highs in the 90s next week.
HURRICANE DORIAN 4 AM: Dorian is a category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds. The storm continues to wallop North and South Carolina with strong winds, heavy rain, tornadoes and dangerous storm surge. It’s expected to scrape along the North Carolina coast today before venturing further into the Atlantic then towards Nova Scotia.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.