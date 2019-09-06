Indiana reports state’s first vaping death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Health officials in Indiana say the state has had its first death as a result of vaping.
The Indiana Department of Health says the victim, identified only as a person over the age of 18, died on Sept. 5.
The victim suffered a severe lung injury that was linked to a history of vaping.
Thirty cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping are currently under investigation in the Hoosier State. Of those 30, eight have been confirmed. The majority of the cases involve people between 16 to 29 years old.
Dr. Kris Box, the Indiana State Health Commissioner, says anyone who has vaped within the last 90 days and develops respiratory symptoms to stop using these products and see a healthcare professional immediately.
Symptoms can include:
- Shortness of breath
- Cough
- Chest pain
- Fatigue
- Fever
- Weight loss
- Nausea
- Abdominal pain
- Diarrhea
Officials say no common substance has been identified in the cases in Indiana.
The deaths of three people in the U.S. have been linked to vaping.
