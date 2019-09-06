LMPD looking for leads in kidnapping, robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and robbery.
LMPD says the suspect kidnapped his victim at gunpoint in the 1600 block of S. 30th St.
The victim's ATM card was taken and he was driven around before being forced to give up his PIN number by the suspect who withdrew money from his bank account.
The bank surveillance photo was taken at the the US Bank at 4021 Dixie Highway in Shively on the morning of August 23.
If you have information on this person, please call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
