LMPD makes arrest in kidnapping, robbery case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Days after Louisville Metro Police asked for help finding a suspect wanted in connection to a kidnapping and robbery, they’ve arrested a suspect.
Police arrested Kobe Bowens, 18, on Friday.
Bowens is accused of kidnapping his victim at gunpoint in the 1600 block of S. 30th St.
The victim's ATM card was taken and he was driven around before being forced to give up his PIN number by the suspect who withdrew money from his bank account.
The bank surveillance photo was taken at the the US Bank at 4021 Dixie Highway in Shively on the morning of August 23.
Bowen is due in court on Saturday.
