The Louisville Knot public unveiling set for Friday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A public unveiling is set for Friday for a new instagram worthy art installation in Downtown Louisville.
The Knot can be found under Interstate 64 at 9th and Main Streets.
The goal of the art installation was to turn the underpass into an engaging and enticing public space tied together by local influences and traditions, providing a destination for exploration, commerce, and play. The project will also strengthen pedestrian connectivity underneath the Interstate 64 ramps and will transform an underutilized area into a welcoming thoroughfare with public art and dynamic lighting.
The unveiling party is set for Friday afternoon, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with food trucks and live music.
