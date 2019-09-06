Louisville woman with history of DUIs allegedly kills 3 in fiery crash in Lexington

(WAVE) - Three people are dead after police said a Louisville woman was driving the wrong way on a Lexington interstate Wednesday night.
Tammy Marie Rodriguez, 42, is being charged with DUI after the fiery, head-on collision.
Rodriguez already has four DUIs on her rap sheet, three in Pike County and one in Shelby County dating as far back as 2005.
Lexington police said Rodriguez was spotted driving erratically outside of Lexington on Wednesday, swerving and speeding in a Ford F-150.
Winchester police then attempted to pull her over, but she took off west on Interstate 64.
Merging onto I-75, police said Rodriguez made an abrupt U-turn, heading the wrong way down the interstate.
That’s when officers said she hit two vehicles, one head-on and the other rolled over.
Police said the collision killed the passenger in Rodriguez’s truck as well as the two women who were hit head-on.
Another passenger in the truck was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the third driver is expected to be OK.
Police drew blood after Rodriguez was arrested, and those toxicology results are pending.
Police charged Rodriguez with driving under the influence and without an operator’s license.
