Maker’s Mark, KU announce plans for new solar array

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Utilities Company and Maker’s Mark have announced a new partnership the KU’s Business Solar Program to construct a new solar array at the bourbon distillery’s property in Loretto, Ky., along Highway 52.
Without compromising any part of the Maker’s Mark production process the new ground-mounted solar panel system will offset the energy needs required to maintain rickhouses where bourbon is stored for aging. This includes energy for security, lighting, barrel elevators and office spaces.
The new solar array will be made up of about 560 photo-voltaic panels and is expected to produce about 268,000 kilowatt-hours per year. Based on the current project timeline, construction will begin in early fall, with the solar array operational before the end of 2019.
