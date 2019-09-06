Mayor Fischer announces additional aid for Louisville homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced additional aid for the Louisville homeless population on Friday.
Building on work started early in 2019 when the city allocated $500,000 for programs, the plan provides $1 million from the city’s FY20 operating budget toward initiatives chosen in collaboration with the Coalition for the Homeless.
The allocations include:
- Funding to move the transitional storage launched at a temporary location in March 2019 to a permanent location at the Salvation Army that will have expanded hours. The storage provides a place where individuals experiencing homelessness can store their belongings when going into shelter.
- Three options for low-barrier shelter beds via St. Vincent de Paul, Wayside Christian Mission, and the Healing Place.
- Continued funding for rapid rehousing services and emergency shelter for homeless families, provided by Volunteers of America.
- Ongoing street outreach teams enhanced by social workers and other professionals who can provide behavioral and mental health counseling, drug and alcohol addiction assessments and counseling services, as well as legal expertise.
- And the University of Louisville is given the task of evaluating the effectiveness of the individual programs in this initiative.
“Louisville, like many American cities, has seen a rise in unsheltered homelessness in recent years and an increase in homeless encampments. We’ve made clear progress but there’s more work to do to ensure that every Louisvillian has a place to call home,” said Mayor Fischer. “There is no one-size-fits-all solution. We have to help our homeless population deal with and overcome their challenges one person at a time. That’s what a compassionate city does.”
To view the full funding plan, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.