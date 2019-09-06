Mission to N.C. by Kentucky disaster relief team canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Disaster relief crews from Kentucky who headed out to assist victims of Hurricane Dorian have been told they can return home.
Members of the Southern Baptist Convention Kentucky Disaster Relief team were three hours into their journey to Jacksonville, North Carolina when their trip was canceled.
According to Coy Webb, KBC Disaster Relief Director, North Carolina officials told the group there was no need for their services because the damage from Dorian was not as bad as expected.
The disaster relief team is made up of approximately 100 members from across the Commonwealth.
