New Albany Police conducting death investigation

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead.
Police found the woman’s body inside a residence on Valley View Court around 3:30 Friday morning.
The cause of death hasn’t been released.
The New Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation with the assistance of the Indiana State Police.
There is no outstanding threat to public safety pertaining to the investigation.
