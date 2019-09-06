Northeast YMCA welcomes dogs for annual dog swim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Northeast YMCA is hosting its sixth annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim event to benefit the YMCA’s LIVESTRONG program.
The first of four swim times was held Friday evening.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, the facility will host the other three swim sessions.
A small dogs open swim session will take place between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
An all dogs open swim session will take place between 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Dogs will have off-leash access to the completely fenced water park.
A dog grooming station will be available on Saturday. Food and door prizes will also be available.
Registration is $15 in advance and $25 the day of the event. To reserve your spot, visit the Welcome Center, call 502425-1271 or click here.
All dogs must have a current rabies tag number, veterinarian of record and signed waiver is also required.
