Police: Washington County man found with naked teen outside church

WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Washington County Sheriffs Deputies are investigating after they found a man parked outside a church with a naked teen.
On Sunday shortly after 2 AM, deputies were sent to East New Cut Road after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
On the way to the area, deputies said they found the vehicle parked outside of Mt. Hebron Church. Inside the vehicle was Kennen Hemmingway, 22, who was partially clothed and an unclothed 15-year-old girl, according to a press release.
Hemmingway has been charged with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and three counts of child solicitation.
Hemmingway was booked at the Washington County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.