Salvation Army hosts annual Red Sheild Golf Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army held its sixth annual Red Sheild Golf Classic at the Polo Fields Golf & Country Club Friday morning.
The Salvation Army’s end of summer special event benefits the programs and services provided through its Center of Hope. Approximately 82-cents of every dollar will go to programs within the Center of Hope that include fighting hunger, emergency shelter, youth programs, Veteran support, disaster response, family services, crisis assistance, and access to long-term social service support.
Twenty-one teams, including its Platinum Sponsors, TrueSense Marketing, Centimark Corporation and Mohawk Group as well as its Gold Sponsor, Zoeller Pump, participated.
The day included a “Hole-in-One” contest, to win a new 2019 Toyota RAV4 provided by Oxmoor Auto Group, a silent auction, and a lunch.
