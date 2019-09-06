Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3 Schedule

Check out the schedule for Week 3 of Touchdown Friday Night.
September 6, 2019 at 4:15 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 4:15 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the schedule for Week 3 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

Southern at Atherton

Western at Butler

Webster County at Breckinridge County

Fern Creek at Central

Apollo at Central Hardin

Eastern at CAL

Fairdale at Frankfort

Iroquois at Jeffersontown

Elizabethtown at John Hardin

Bardstown at Marion County

Waggener at Moore

Spencer County at Nelson County

Bullitt East at North Bullitt

Ballard at North Hardin

Holy Cross at North Oldham

Meade County at PRP

Manual at Scott County

Seneca at Shawnee

Bullitt Central at South Oldham

Male at St. Xavier

Campbellsville at Taylor County

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller at Trinity

Doss at Valley

Kentucky Country Day at Washington County

INDIANA

Brownstown Central at Eastern

Silver Creek at Providence

Springs Valley at Paoli

Southport at Columbus North

Scottsburg at Salem

New Albany at Jeffersonville

? Franklin Central at Brownsburg

Jennings County at Bedford North Lawrence

Seymour at Madison

Clarksville at Charlestown

Corydon Central at North Harrison

Vincennes Lincoln at Floyd Central

Perry Central at Crawford County

