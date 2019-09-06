Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3 Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the schedule for Week 3 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY
Southern at Atherton
Western at Butler
Webster County at Breckinridge County
Fern Creek at Central
Apollo at Central Hardin
Eastern at CAL
Fairdale at Frankfort
Iroquois at Jeffersontown
Elizabethtown at John Hardin
Bardstown at Marion County
Waggener at Moore
Spencer County at Nelson County
Bullitt East at North Bullitt
Ballard at North Hardin
Holy Cross at North Oldham
Meade County at PRP
Manual at Scott County
Seneca at Shawnee
Bullitt Central at South Oldham
Male at St. Xavier
Campbellsville at Taylor County
Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller at Trinity
Doss at Valley
Kentucky Country Day at Washington County
INDIANA
Brownstown Central at Eastern
Silver Creek at Providence
Springs Valley at Paoli
Southport at Columbus North
Scottsburg at Salem
New Albany at Jeffersonville
? Franklin Central at Brownsburg
Jennings County at Bedford North Lawrence
Seymour at Madison
Clarksville at Charlestown
Corydon Central at North Harrison
Vincennes Lincoln at Floyd Central
Perry Central at Crawford County
