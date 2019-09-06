Venardos Circus, unique Broadway-style circus tour performs at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A unique Broadway-style Circus is taking over Waterfront Park for the next 10-days.
The Venardos Circus will be holding performances on Louisville’s Brown-Forman Lawn, 1325 River Road until September 15.
Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos in 2014, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway musical-style format dubbed, “The American Circus with the heart of a Broadway Show.”
If you plan on catching a show, expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition; but one that has been reinvented for the next generation. With an amazing assortment of aerialists, acrobats, juggling, hand-balancing/contortion, comedy, daredevilry, magic, musical production and much more, this amazing circus experience will truly delight adults and kids of all ages.
Venardos Circus features its own custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent, with an intimate feel and limited seating. The circus performers also are the crew in this 15-person traveling tour who are completely self-contained, much like the original circus tradition.
“Circus is part of America’s cultural fabric and we want to keep that tradition alive for generations to come,” explained Ringmaster Kevin Venardos. “We look forward to bringing our Broadway-style circus show into Louisville for the very first time!”
The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission.
An interactive pre-show party begins one hour before each show time with opportunities to meet the cast, snap selfies and play games.
Classic circus treats like popcorn, nachos, fresh-made cotton candy and natural pink lemonade and more are available.
A complete show schedule can be found by clicking here.
General Admission Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth under 12 yrs. Babes in arms (24 months and younger) are free with a paying adult. Premium Reserved seating is priced from $35 to $45.
