Water main break causes cracks in 4th Street near UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Water is working to repair 4th Street after a water main break damaged the roadway.
Louisville Water asked residents on social media to avoid 4th Street near the University Pointe Apartments on the University of Louisville’s campus after a water main break cracked the roadway.
Crews are currently working on repairing the issue.
There’s been no word on when the water main break occurred or what caused the break.
