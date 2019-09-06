Woman using crosswalk hit, killed by car in Beechmont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman who was crossing the street in the Beechmont neighborhood has died after being hit by a vehicle.
According to police, it happened just before 4 p.m Friday, at Third Street and Southland Blvd. Police say the woman was in the crosswalk, walking east to west, when she was struck by a silver sedan that was going southbound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
JCPS buses have been re-routed while the Traffic Unit continues its investigation.
