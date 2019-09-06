Woman using crosswalk hit, killed by car in Beechmont

The woman was trying to cross the street in the crosswalk when she was hit and killed by a driver in Beechmont. (Source: Doug Druschke)
By Makayla Ballman | September 6, 2019 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 4:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman who was crossing the street in the Beechmont neighborhood has died after being hit by a vehicle.

According to police, it happened just before 4 p.m Friday, at Third Street and Southland Blvd. Police say the woman was in the crosswalk, walking east to west, when she was struck by a silver sedan that was going southbound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

JCPS buses have been re-routed while the Traffic Unit continues its investigation.

