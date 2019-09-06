Words Matter message shared at Newburg Middle School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students at a Louisville middle school got dressed together and are blending in to create change.
When it was time to switch classes at Newburg Middle School the hallways were filled with yellow and a message that spoke for itself.
Students know when the school bell rings it’s time to move on to the next lesson. But on this day they learned there’s a bell that doesn’t unring or move you forward. Once you say something, it’s out there and can’t be taken back.
“When I was little I didn’t have my front teeth,” said Emily Cook, age 12. “So people would make fun of it. They would say ‘oh, little vampire.’”
Cook and Gemima Malonda, age 10, have experienced the ring of painful words thrown their way. However, they decided to turn the page for a new assignment. The girls matched their classmates to walk the walk and watch their words to unite as a school. The shirts are a heads up to others that the school is a safe space.
"I know that everyone in this school knows not to be mean and that these shirts matter,” said Malonda.
The Words Matter message schools everyone, on the power of words and the impact of holding your tongue.
"You have to kill them with kindness that's my motto,” said Cook. “Smile and get through it."
The students also had a class on the power of their words and how they can change the way they use their voice.
Newburg Middle School worked on its culture and climate with “Words Matter.” One of the assistant principals said its “ culture and climate” is one of Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio’s three pillars of success for the district.
