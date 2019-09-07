Court docs: Former NKY substitute teacher charged with sex abuse

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A former substitute teacher for the Mason County School District in Kentucky has been charged with two counts of sex abuse, according to court documents.
An officer with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office says he received a complaint from the parents of the alleged juvenile male victim their son had been touched on his genitals and kissed by Aaron Michael Clancy.
The parents allege that the victim was also made to touch the 21-year-old’s genitals.
The officer then spoke to a juvenile witness who said he saw Clancy kiss the victim and touch the victim’s genitals, according to court documents.
When Clancy was interviewed by officers, he said he might have accidentally touched the victim’s genitals while watching a movie at his home.
Clancy also told officers he kissed the victim on his head in a joking matter.
According to court documents, the officer then interviewed the male victim and learned that there was further touching and sexual contact with Clancy on two separate occasions on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31
Clancy was arrested on Sept. 1 and taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning.
During the interview, officers say, Clancy admitted to kissing the victim and accidentally touching the victim’s genitals.
Officers say Clancy also admitted he was masturbating next to the victim while he thought the victim was asleep, then used the victim’s hand to manipulate his genitals.
Clancy said he knew it was wrong but continued anyway.
He was transported to the Mason County Detention Center and was arraigned on Aug. 31 for two counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree with a victim under the age of 12.
Macon County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross confirmed to FOX19 NOW that Clancy was on their substitute teacher list.
Ross says every person who subs at their schools must pass a criminal background check, which Clancy did.
Clancy subbed 2.5 days before the school district was notified of his arrest. Ross says Clancy did not sub at Straub Elementary, but FOX19 NOW has not been told which school he subbed at.
“Once we were made aware of his arrest, he was immediately removed as a substitute. Law enforcement has been in communication with the district. None of the allegations are school related,” Ross said.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.