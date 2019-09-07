Crews fight fire in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First responders are on the scene of a fire in Park Hill.
The call came in around 8:20, saying a home, possibly a duplex, was on fire in the 1700 block of Dumesnil Street.
When fire fighters arrived just three minutes after being dispatched, they found a working fire at the home.
MetroSafe confirms everyone inside the burning structure got out.
Fire fighters were able to get the fire under control about 15 minutes after arriving.
The extent of the damage is unclear.
The American Red Cross is expected to help those who lived at the residence.
