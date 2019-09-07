Get involved in Louisville’s biggest day of giving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You can make a difference and it’s not hard to do.
The biggest day of local giving returns on Thursday when the Community Foundation of Louisville’s Give For Good Louisville takes over the community.
This year, nonprofits need your support more than ever. During this special 24-hour online giving day, the Foundation encourages you to give generously to one or more of the 500+ participating nonprofits that make our community a great place to live, work, and play.
Organizations like Jacob’s Well, a place that helps single women and their children get back on their feet through a residential program.
“Our program ... they can stay with us for up to two years, so it costs a lot to help them stay there and get acclimated back into the community” Barbara Williar, from Jacob’s Well, said.
Another organization taking part in Give for Good Louisville is the Cabbage Patch Settlement House. This organization offers programs to change lives of at-risk kids and teens, as well as their families.
“I have a son that attends going on three years; it’s not just cabbage patch settlement house, we are called the patch family,” mother Sivonda Ewing said. “Every third Thursday of the month we have patch parent meetings. That’s good information for the household or anyone who needs it.”
“All the costs keep going up and it’s the nonprofits that have to step in and help out,” Doug Holm, from the Cabbage Patch Settlement House, said. “Families are working hard, but they need a little extra assistance, a little extra help.”
Be a part of this force for good and #GiveForGoodLou on September 12 between midnight and 11:59 PM at www.giveforgoodlouisville.org.
