Councilwoman, community push for change after recent string of shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A string of recent shootings on South 38th Street have left many in the community rattled and one metro council member fed up, meeting with people in the community to demand change.
Inside Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church Saturday, community members fill the pews, pushing for change. After several recent drive-by shootings, Council member Donna Purvis says they all need to come together to take back their streets.
"It is time to come forward. It is time to just say enough is enough. We’re not going to subscribe to that fear. This is our community. We’re taking out community back. We’re getting actively involved. We’re going to get engaged. We’re going to take our neighborhoods back,” Purvis said.
They need to create neighborhood watch groups and do a better job of reporting to police if they see or hear something suspicious near their homes, Purvis said.
One woman getting ready to go to a Mother’s of Murdered Children meeting says she knows all too well why change is needed.
”I want us to understand just how serious this problem is," she said of the recent violence.
Purvis said if you know someone who is behind the shootings or these recent crimes, talk to them before it’s too late.
“If they don’t listen to the law, they will listen to the minister give their eulogy. So talk to them, tell them there’s a better way. If they think there’s no hope, there is,” she said.
Many here are hopeful that through meetings and shared messages like this, real change can happen and that together, they can make their neighborhoods safer.
“I hope that these folks are going home with the ideal of hope and help,” Purvis said.
Purvis will be hosting a ‘Community Walk’ event to get out into the area and meet with people and get their input on the recent violence and what can be done to combat it. They’ll be meeting up for that walk at Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Monday at 6 p.m.
