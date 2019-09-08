EXCLUSIVE: Emergency door from military helicopter falls on Hardin Co. home

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - An emergency window hatch from a Navy helicopter falls from the sky and lands on a Radcliff home Saturday morning.
“Never seen anything like this in 21 years,” the man who discovered the window said.
That man served in the military for 21 years and because of that, he wanted to remain anonymous while telling the tale of what he found after his mother-in-law called him around 9:30 in the morning.
“She said there was a loud thump or a bang. It sounded like something hit the house,” he said.
Falling, quite literally, from out of the blue... Was it a bird? A plane? No...
“I came over and to my surprise I see a helicopter door there,” he said.
Thankfully, no one was hurt by the falling escape hatch, there’s only some minor damage to the house.
“[It] came down, hit the roof of the house, bent the gutter and broke off the railing,” he said.
The veteran says there was a group of military helicopters flying over that morning so he called it in to police as well as nearby Fort Knox.
“I found out they were actually Navy helicopters. I think they call them Seahawks,” he said.“Turns out the window was broken had some kind of wire holding it on. Evidently they were out looking for this door for most of the morning, so I found it for them.”
Fort Knox told WAVE 3 News on Friday, there were about 100 displaced military personnel and 20 helicopters settled at the base from Dorian relief efforts and they were supposed to return home Saturday, but they have not confirmed if this was one of those choppers.
